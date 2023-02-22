F Mec Intl. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 368.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 368.65% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 545.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.