F Mec Intl. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 368.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 368.65% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 545.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 21.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 252.16% returns over the last 12 months.