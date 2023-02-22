English
    F Mec Intl. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 368.65% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for F Mec International Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 368.65% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 545.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

    F Mec Intl. shares closed at 21.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 252.16% returns over the last 12 months.

    F Mec International Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.150.08
    Other Operating Income0.20----
    Total Income From Operations0.370.150.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.080.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.030.03
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.030.03
    Interest0.030.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.010.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.010.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.120.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.010.02
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.040.06
    Diluted EPS0.380.040.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.040.06
    Diluted EPS0.380.040.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:11 am