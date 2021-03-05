F Mec Intl. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 10.02% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 679.07% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

F Mec Intl. EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 3.57 on November 26, 2020 (BSE)