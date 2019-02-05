F Mec Intl. Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2018 up 7.53% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 92.99% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 up 28.12% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2017.

F Mec Intl. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2017.

F Mec Intl. shares closed at 3.05 on August 01, 2016 (BSE)