EYANTRA VENTURE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 131691.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 131691.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 1432.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 3400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EYANTRA VENTURE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

EYANTRA VENTURE shares closed at 321.30 on May 08, 2023 (BSE)