EYANTRA VENTURE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 5165.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in June 2023 up 5165.5% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 252.46% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EYANTRA VENTURE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.

EYANTRA VENTURE shares closed at 337.35 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,271.34% returns over the last 6 months