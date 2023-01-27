 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EYANTRA VENTURE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 8890.67% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EYANTRA VENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2022 up 8890.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 783.13% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EYANTRA VENTURES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.32 0.46 -0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.32 0.46 -0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.10 0.41 0.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 -0.19 -0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.11 -0.03
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.11 -0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.23 0.11 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.23 0.11 -0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.23 0.11 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.23 0.11 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 1.44 0.24 0.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 4.73 -1.38
Diluted EPS 1.57 4.73 -1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 4.73 -1.38
Diluted EPS 1.57 4.73 -1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited