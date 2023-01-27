EYANTRA VENTURE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 8890.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2022 up 8890.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 783.13% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 866.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EYANTRA VENTURE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2021.

Read More