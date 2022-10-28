Exxon and Chevron rack up giant profits

Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the largest U.S. oil companies, reported Friday a fourth consecutive quarter of robust profits on the back of high oil and natural gas prices and strong chemical and refining earnings.

But the companies remain cautious as they face uncertain future prices because of a weakening global economy and international conflict.

Exxon’s profit of $19.7 billion from operations topped the previous quarter’s $17.9 billion. The oil giant’s latest quarterly profit was nearly triple what it made in the same period last year. It cited oil and natural gas output as major contributors, along with cost cutting.

The company said its production in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico was its highest ever, as was the volume of its North American refining. “The investments we’ve made, even through the pandemic, enabled us to increase production to address the needs of consumers,” CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.

The company said it was continuing a policy of disciplined investing, not budging from budget plans set before oil prices spiked following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Woods said the company was committed to “rigorous cost control.”

Chevron reported a profit of $11.2 billion in the third quarter, down slightly from the previous quarter but nearly double the year before. Mike Wirth, Chevron’s CEO, called it “another quarter of strong financial performance.” The company’s operations in the Permian Basin also set a quarterly production record, at 700,000 barrels per day, a 12% jump from the previous year.

Chevron has increased investments since the 2020 pandemic, but spending remains below levels in 2019.

On Thursday, Shell and TotalEnergies reported that their profits in the third quarter were more than double those of the same period the year before.

According to the International Energy Agency, the net income for the world’s oil and natural gas producers is set to double in 2022 from 2021, to a record $4 trillion. “Today’s high fossil fuel prices have generated an unprecedented windfall for producers,” the agency, which is based in Paris, said in its World Energy Outlook, released this week.

Oil prices last winter jumped to over $120 a barrel from $76 on the perception that Russian production — which has accounted for roughly 1 in 10 barrels consumed worldwide — would diminish under the pressure of sanctions regarding the invasion of Ukraine. But prices have eased to levels slightly above where they were before the invasion, as Russia has countered reduced European markets with increased sales to China and India.

Saudi Arabia and its allies in OPEC+ moved this month to support prices by slashing their production quotas by a total of 2 million barrels a day. The decision sent oil prices higher for a few days before they reversed.

The high commodity prices and record profits through much of the year have increased political pressure on oil companies to increase output and lower prices at the gasoline pump. President Joe Biden has repeatedly called on the companies to produce more, but their responses have been tepid.

By Clifford Krauss