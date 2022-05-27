 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exxaro Tiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.42 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.42 crore in March 2022 up 13.88% from Rs. 87.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022 up 71.54% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2022 down 0.13% from Rs. 15.48 crore in March 2021.

Exxaro Tiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 118.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Exxaro Tiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.42 85.24 87.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.42 85.24 87.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.73 23.56 29.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.84 6.90 4.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.56 -0.28 -1.95
Power & Fuel 32.93 -- 25.26
Employees Cost 6.38 6.77 6.07
Depreciation 3.38 3.44 4.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.03 35.83 9.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.57 9.02 9.53
Other Income -0.48 0.42 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.08 9.44 10.88
Interest 1.25 0.99 5.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.84 8.46 5.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.84 8.46 5.85
Tax 3.34 2.71 1.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.50 5.75 4.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.50 5.75 4.37
Equity Share Capital 44.74 44.74 33.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 1.41 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.84 1.41 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.84 1.41 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.84 1.41 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:53 pm
