Exxaro Tiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.42 crore, up 13.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.42 crore in March 2022 up 13.88% from Rs. 87.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022 up 71.54% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2022 down 0.13% from Rs. 15.48 crore in March 2021.

Exxaro Tiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 118.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)