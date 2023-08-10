Exxaro Tiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.13 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.13 crore in June 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 67.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 84.38% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.28 crore in June 2023 up 20% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022.

Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 124.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 12.95% over the last 12 months.