Exxaro Tiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in December 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 85.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.91% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.
Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2021.
|Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 127.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.17% returns over the last 6 months and 0.71% over the last 12 months.
|Exxaro Tiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.05
|72.54
|85.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.05
|72.54
|85.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.05
|18.36
|23.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.99
|7.03
|6.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.81
|1.60
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|24.62
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.88
|6.48
|6.77
|Depreciation
|4.35
|3.62
|3.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.67
|7.46
|35.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.92
|3.38
|9.02
|Other Income
|3.71
|0.51
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.64
|3.89
|9.44
|Interest
|2.38
|2.01
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.26
|1.88
|8.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.26
|1.88
|8.46
|Tax
|1.54
|0.51
|2.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.72
|1.37
|5.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.72
|1.37
|5.75
|Equity Share Capital
|44.74
|44.74
|44.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.31
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.31
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.31
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.31
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited