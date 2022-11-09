Exxaro Tiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.54 crore, down 18.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.9% from Rs. 89.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 down 75.63% from Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2022 down 48.31% from Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2021.

Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2021.

Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 129.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.27% returns over the last 6 months and -12.23% over the last 12 months.