    Exxaro Tiles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.54 crore, down 18.9% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.54 crore in September 2022 down 18.9% from Rs. 89.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 down 75.63% from Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2022 down 48.31% from Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2021.

    Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2021.

    Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 129.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.27% returns over the last 6 months and -12.23% over the last 12 months.

    Exxaro Tiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.5467.5989.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.5467.5989.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3616.3826.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.039.655.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.60-4.34-0.11
    Power & Fuel24.6227.6828.12
    Employees Cost6.486.246.07
    Depreciation3.623.473.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.465.369.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.383.1610.18
    Other Income0.510.270.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.893.4311.10
    Interest2.011.773.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.881.667.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.881.667.74
    Tax0.510.582.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.371.085.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.371.085.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.371.085.62
    Equity Share Capital44.7444.7444.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.241.38
    Diluted EPS0.310.241.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.241.38
    Diluted EPS0.310.241.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

