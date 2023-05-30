Exxaro Tiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.79 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.79 crore in March 2023 down 5.67% from Rs. 99.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 85.29% from Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in March 2023 down 36.61% from Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2022.

Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2022.

Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 117.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.