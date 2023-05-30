English
    Exxaro Tiles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.79 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.79 crore in March 2023 down 5.67% from Rs. 99.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 85.29% from Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in March 2023 down 36.61% from Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2022.

    Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2022.

    Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 117.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.

    Exxaro Tiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.7981.0599.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.7981.0599.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.3522.0524.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.607.9911.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.79-0.810.56
    Power & Fuel----32.93
    Employees Cost7.247.886.38
    Depreciation4.344.353.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9235.677.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.133.9212.56
    Other Income0.323.71-0.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.467.6412.08
    Interest3.132.381.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.325.2610.83
    Exceptional Items-0.98----
    P/L Before Tax1.355.2610.83
    Tax0.241.543.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.103.727.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.103.727.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.103.727.50
    Equity Share Capital44.7444.7444.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.831.84
    Diluted EPS0.250.831.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.831.84
    Diluted EPS0.250.831.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
