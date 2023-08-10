English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Exxaro Tiles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.13 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.13 crore in June 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 67.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 85.18% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2023 up 20.14% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022.

    Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

    Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 124.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 12.95% over the last 12 months.

    Exxaro Tiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.1393.7967.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.1393.7967.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.4226.3516.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.898.609.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.23-1.79-4.34
    Power & Fuel----27.68
    Employees Cost6.147.246.24
    Depreciation4.464.343.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0243.925.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.435.133.16
    Other Income0.400.320.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.835.463.43
    Interest3.563.131.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.272.321.66
    Exceptional Items---0.98--
    P/L Before Tax0.271.351.66
    Tax0.110.240.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.161.101.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.161.101.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.161.101.08
    Equity Share Capital44.7444.7444.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.250.24
    Diluted EPS0.040.250.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.250.24
    Diluted EPS0.040.250.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ceramics/Marble/Granite/Sanitaryware #Earnings First-Cut #Exxaro Tiles #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!