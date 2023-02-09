Exxaro Tiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in December 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 85.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 69.44% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.91% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.