 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Exxaro Tiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in December 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 85.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 69.44% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.91% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.

Exxaro Tiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.05 72.54 85.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.05 72.54 85.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.05 18.36 23.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.99 7.03 6.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.81 1.60 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- 24.62 -77.22
Employees Cost 7.88 6.48 6.77
Depreciation 4.35 3.62 3.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.67 7.46 113.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.92 3.38 9.02
Other Income 3.71 0.51 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.64 3.89 9.44
Interest 2.38 2.01 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.26 1.88 8.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.26 1.88 8.46
Tax 1.54 0.51 -3.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.72 1.37 12.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.72 1.37 12.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.72 1.37 12.17
Equity Share Capital 44.74 44.74 44.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.31 2.72
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.31 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 0.31 2.72
Diluted EPS 0.83 0.31 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited