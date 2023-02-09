English
    Exxaro Tiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Exxaro Tiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in December 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 85.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 69.44% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.91% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.

    Exxaro Tiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0572.5485.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0572.5485.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.0518.3623.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.997.036.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.811.60-0.28
    Power & Fuel--24.62-77.22
    Employees Cost7.886.486.77
    Depreciation4.353.623.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.677.46113.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.923.389.02
    Other Income3.710.510.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.643.899.44
    Interest2.382.010.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.261.888.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.261.888.46
    Tax1.540.51-3.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.721.3712.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.721.3712.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.721.3712.17
    Equity Share Capital44.7444.7444.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.312.72
    Diluted EPS0.830.31--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.312.72
    Diluted EPS0.830.31--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
