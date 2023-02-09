Exxaro Tiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in December 2022 down 4.91% from Rs. 85.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2022 down 69.44% from Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2022 down 6.91% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.

Exxaro Tiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2021.

Exxaro Tiles shares closed at 127.15 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.17% returns over the last 6 months and 0.71% over the last 12 months.