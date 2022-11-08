English
    Expo Gas Cont Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Expo Gas Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore in September 2022 down 23.76% from Rs. 21.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 16.12% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

    Expo Gas Cont EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 11.82 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.87% returns over the last 6 months and 100.34% over the last 12 months.

    Expo Gas Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.0315.1921.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.0315.1921.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.408.547.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.99-5.23-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.072.101.37
    Depreciation0.130.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.118.1210.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.321.530.82
    Other Income0.020.000.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.341.531.24
    Interest1.041.250.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.300.280.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.300.280.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.300.280.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.300.280.36
    Equity Share Capital7.617.617.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.150.19
    Diluted EPS0.160.150.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.150.19
    Diluted EPS0.160.150.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
