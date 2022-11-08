Expo Gas Cont Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore in September 2022 down 23.76% from Rs. 21.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 16.12% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

Expo Gas Cont EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 11.82 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.87% returns over the last 6 months and 100.34% over the last 12 months.