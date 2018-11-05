Expo Gas Cont Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore, up 226.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 16.26 crore in September 2018 up 226.94% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2018 up 234.93% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2018 up 34.65% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2017.

Expo Gas Cont EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2017.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 4.67 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -55.44% returns over the last 6 months and -55.10% over the last 12 months.