    Expo Gas Cont Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.05 crore, up 102.16% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Expo Gas Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.05 crore in March 2023 up 102.16% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2023 down 576.63% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 down 252.21% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

    Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 12.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.28% over the last 12 months.

    Expo Gas Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.0517.9415.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.0517.9415.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.626.652.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.47-5.80-2.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.412.493.18
    Depreciation0.090.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7312.9611.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.271.521.17
    Other Income0.110.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.161.521.21
    Interest1.001.261.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.160.260.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.160.260.08
    Tax-0.11--0.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.050.26-0.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.050.26-0.45
    Equity Share Capital7.617.617.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.490.14-0.26
    Diluted EPS-1.490.14-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.490.14-0.26
    Diluted EPS-1.490.14-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023 10:11 am