Expo Gas Cont Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.05 crore, up 102.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Expo Gas Containers are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.05 crore in March 2023 up 102.16% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2023 down 576.63% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 down 252.21% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.
Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 12.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.28% over the last 12 months.
|Expo Gas Containers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.05
|17.94
|15.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.05
|17.94
|15.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.62
|6.65
|2.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.47
|-5.80
|-2.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.41
|2.49
|3.18
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.13
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.73
|12.96
|11.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.27
|1.52
|1.17
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.16
|1.52
|1.21
|Interest
|1.00
|1.26
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.16
|0.26
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.16
|0.26
|0.08
|Tax
|-0.11
|--
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.05
|0.26
|-0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.05
|0.26
|-0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|7.61
|7.61
|7.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|0.14
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.14
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|0.14
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.14
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited