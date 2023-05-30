Expo Gas Cont Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.05 crore, up 102.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.05 crore in March 2023 up 102.16% from Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2023 down 576.63% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 down 252.21% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 12.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 44.28% over the last 12 months.