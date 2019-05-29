Expo Gas Cont Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 32.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in March 2019 up 32.26% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019 up 29.28% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 54.42% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2018.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 4.18 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and -46.06% over the last 12 months.