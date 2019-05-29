Expo Gas Cont Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 32.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Expo Gas Containers are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in March 2019 up 32.26% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019 up 29.28% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 54.42% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2018.
Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 4.18 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.00% returns over the last 6 months and -46.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Expo Gas Containers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.08
|11.83
|15.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.08
|11.83
|15.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.12
|5.42
|12.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.98
|-1.82
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.12
|3.08
|1.80
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.15
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.20
|3.17
|1.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.82
|1.25
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.85
|1.26
|Interest
|0.97
|1.04
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.81
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|0.81
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.25
|--
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|0.81
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|0.81
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|7.61
|7.61
|7.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|15.22
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.43
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.43
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.43
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.43
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited