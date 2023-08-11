Expo Gas Cont Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore, up 22.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore in June 2023 up 22.09% from Rs. 15.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 25.31% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 down 9.64% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Expo Gas Cont EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 10.92 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 29.85% over the last 12 months.