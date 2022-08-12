Expo Gas Cont Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.19 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.19 crore in June 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 14.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 8.01% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 up 56.6% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021.

Expo Gas Cont EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 8.33 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.64% returns over the last 6 months and 40.47% over the last 12 months.