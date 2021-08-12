Expo Gas Cont Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore, up 374.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore in June 2021 up 374.19% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 up 112.89% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2021 up 198.15% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

Expo Gas Cont EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2020.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 5.93 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)