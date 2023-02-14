Expo Gas Cont Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore, down 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore in December 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.