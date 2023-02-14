Expo Gas Cont Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore, down 16.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.94 crore in December 2022 down 16.95% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 38.99% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2022 down 12.23% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

Expo Gas Cont EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

Expo Gas Cont shares closed at 13.25 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.80% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.