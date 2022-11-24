ExplicitFinance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore, up 148.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.40 crore in September 2022 up 148.39% from Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 66.08% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

ExplicitFinance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 4.00 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.69% returns over the last 6 months and 45.99% over the last 12 months.