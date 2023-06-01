ExplicitFinance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in March 2023 up 22.45% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 130.84% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 131.82% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

ExplicitFinance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 4.64 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 31.44% over the last 12 months.