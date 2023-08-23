English
    ExplicitFinance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 90.37% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 90.37% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 82.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    ExplicitFinance shares closed at 2.95 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.95% returns over the last 6 months and 25.53% over the last 12 months.

    Explicit Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.413.594.22
    Other Operating Income0.00----
    Total Income From Operations0.413.594.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.283.494.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.090.000.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.070.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.06-0.320.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.35-0.35
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.35-0.35
    Interest--0.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.34-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.34-0.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.34-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.34-0.35
    Equity Share Capital9.279.279.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.37-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.070.37-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.37-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.070.37-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

