ExplicitFinance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 90.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 90.37% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 82.72% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 82.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 2.95 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.95% returns over the last 6 months and 25.53% over the last 12 months.