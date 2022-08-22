 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ExplicitFinance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 48.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in June 2022 up 48.99% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 261.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 259.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 2.46 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.28% returns over the last 6 months and -24.54% over the last 12 months.

Explicit Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.22 2.93 2.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.22 2.93 2.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.20 3.05 2.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.29 -0.40 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 1.59 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 -1.34 0.22
Other Income -- 0.24 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 -1.10 0.22
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.35 -1.10 0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.35 -1.10 0.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.35 -1.10 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 -1.10 0.22
Equity Share Capital 9.27 9.27 9.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -1.19 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.38 -1.19 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -1.19 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.38 -1.19 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:22 am
