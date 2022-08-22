ExplicitFinance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 48.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in June 2022 up 48.99% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 261.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 259.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 2.46 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.28% returns over the last 6 months and -24.54% over the last 12 months.