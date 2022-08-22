ExplicitFinance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore, up 48.99% Y-o-Y
August 22, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.22 crore in June 2022 up 48.99% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 261.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 259.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
ExplicitFinance shares closed at 2.46 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.28% returns over the last 6 months and -24.54% over the last 12 months.
|Explicit Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.22
|2.93
|2.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.22
|2.93
|2.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.20
|3.05
|2.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.29
|-0.40
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|1.59
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-1.34
|0.22
|Other Income
|--
|0.24
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-1.10
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-1.10
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-1.10
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-1.10
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-1.10
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|9.27
|9.27
|9.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.19
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.19
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.19
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.19
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited