ExplicitFinance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore, up 185.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.83 crore in June 2021 up 185.46% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 421.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 414.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

ExplicitFinance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 3.26 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.48% returns over the last 6 months