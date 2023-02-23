ExplicitFinance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore, up 134.21% Y-o-Y

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore in December 2022 up 134.21% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 142.32% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 140.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021. ExplicitFinance shares closed at 4.55 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 92.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.
Explicit Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.656.403.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.656.403.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods8.325.462.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.650.62
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.030.04
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.370.160.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.110.32
Other Income0.00-0.010.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.100.32
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.100.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.130.100.32
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.100.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.100.32
Equity Share Capital9.279.279.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.140.110.34
Diluted EPS-0.140.110.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.140.110.34
Diluted EPS-0.140.110.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

