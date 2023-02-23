English
    ExplicitFinance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore, up 134.21% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore in December 2022 up 134.21% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 142.32% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 140.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.ExplicitFinance shares closed at 4.55 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 92.80% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.
    Explicit Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.656.403.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.656.403.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.325.462.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.650.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.160.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.110.32
    Other Income0.00-0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.100.32
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.100.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.100.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.100.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.100.32
    Equity Share Capital9.279.279.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.110.34
    Diluted EPS-0.140.110.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.110.34
    Diluted EPS-0.140.110.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Explicit Finance #ExplicitFinance #Results
    first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am