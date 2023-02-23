ExplicitFinance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.65 crore, up 134.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.65 6.40 3.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.65 6.40 3.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 8.32 5.46 2.64 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 0.65 0.62 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.37 0.16 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.11 0.32 Other Income 0.00 -0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.10 0.32 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 0.10 0.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.13 0.10 0.32 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 0.10 0.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 0.10 0.32 Equity Share Capital 9.27 9.27 9.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.14 0.11 0.34 Diluted EPS -0.14 0.11 0.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.14 0.11 0.34 Diluted EPS -0.14 0.11 0.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited