ExplicitFinance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, up 135.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in December 2020 up 135.72% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 52.28% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 51.35% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 1.54 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)