ExplicitFinance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 95.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Explicit Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 95.02% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 57% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.
ExplicitFinance shares closed at 2.61 on January 02, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Explicit Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.09
|3.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.09
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.09
|3.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|0.22
|4.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|0.19
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.36
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.11
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.26
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|9.27
|9.27
|9.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited