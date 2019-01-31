ExplicitFinance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 95.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 95.02% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 57% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

ExplicitFinance shares closed at 2.61 on January 02, 2019 (BSE)