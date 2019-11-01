Expleo Solution Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 65.67 crore, down 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.67 crore in September 2019 down 13.34% from Rs. 75.78 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2019 down 28.88% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in September 2019 down 31.37% from Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2018.

Expleo Solution EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.48 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.27 in September 2018.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 291.45 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.93% returns over the last 6 months and -33.73% over the last 12 months.