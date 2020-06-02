Expleo Solution Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.66 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.66 crore in March 2020 up 15.45% from Rs. 65.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2020 up 55.03% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.43 crore in March 2020 up 38.11% from Rs. 12.62 crore in March 2019.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 12.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.51 in March 2019.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 190.15 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.85% returns over the last 6 months and -56.65% over the last 12 months.