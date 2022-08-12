Expleo Solution Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.44 crore, up 44.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.44 crore in June 2022 up 44.76% from Rs. 88.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in June 2022 up 44.05% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2021.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.87 in June 2021.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,478.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 39.54% over the last 12 months.