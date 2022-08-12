 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expleo Solution Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.44 crore, up 44.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.44 crore in June 2022 up 44.76% from Rs. 88.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.23 crore in June 2022 up 44.05% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2021.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.87 in June 2021.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,478.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.00% returns over the last 6 months and 39.54% over the last 12 months.

Expleo Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.44 113.55 88.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.44 113.55 88.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.78 50.29 37.06
Depreciation 3.46 2.30 1.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.95 38.34 37.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.25 22.62 12.20
Other Income 0.53 1.30 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.77 23.92 15.24
Interest 0.24 0.35 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.54 23.56 15.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.54 23.56 15.04
Tax 5.02 6.01 3.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.52 17.55 11.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.52 17.55 11.14
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.13 17.12 10.87
Diluted EPS 15.13 17.12 10.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.13 17.12 10.87
Diluted EPS 15.13 17.12 10.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:44 am
