Expleo Solution Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 105.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2022 up 134.26% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in December 2022 up 130.02% from Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2021.