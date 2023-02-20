 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expleo Solution Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 105.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2022 up 134.26% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in December 2022 up 130.02% from Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2021.

Expleo Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 135.12 131.05 105.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 135.12 131.05 105.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.83 54.49 45.00
Depreciation 3.79 3.74 2.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.49 52.23 44.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.01 20.58 13.87
Other Income 7.74 1.03 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.75 21.62 14.15
Interest 0.22 0.23 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.53 21.39 13.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.53 21.39 13.97
Tax 9.48 6.32 3.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.05 15.06 10.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.05 15.06 10.27
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.46 14.69 10.01
Diluted EPS 23.46 14.69 10.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.46 14.69 10.01
Diluted EPS 23.46 14.69 10.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited