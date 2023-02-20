English
    Expleo Solution Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 105.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.05 crore in December 2022 up 134.26% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.54 crore in December 2022 up 130.02% from Rs. 16.32 crore in December 2021.

    Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 23.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.01 in December 2021.

    Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,314.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.77% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.

    Expleo Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.12131.05105.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.12131.05105.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.8354.4945.00
    Depreciation3.793.742.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.4952.2344.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0120.5813.87
    Other Income7.741.030.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7521.6214.15
    Interest0.220.230.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5321.3913.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.5321.3913.97
    Tax9.486.323.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0515.0610.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0515.0610.27
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.4614.6910.01
    Diluted EPS23.4614.6910.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.4614.6910.01
    Diluted EPS23.4614.6910.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

