Expleo Solution Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.11 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.11 crore in December 2020 up 5.74% from Rs. 68.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2020 up 27.64% from Rs. 8.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2020 up 16.1% from Rs. 13.91 crore in December 2019.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 10.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.97 in December 2019.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 490.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.27% returns over the last 6 months and 62.78% over the last 12 months.