Expleo Solution Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore, up 103.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore in March 2023 up 103.5% from Rs. 113.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2023 up 55.93% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2023 up 71.12% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 18.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.18 in March 2022.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,489.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.59% over the last 12 months.