    Expleo Solution Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore, up 103.5% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.08 crore in March 2023 up 103.5% from Rs. 113.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2023 up 55.93% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.99 crore in March 2023 up 71.12% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022.

    Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 18.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.18 in March 2022.

    Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,489.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.52% returns over the last 6 months and 16.59% over the last 12 months.

    Expleo Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.08135.12113.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.08135.12113.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost132.5262.6256.40
    Depreciation7.213.942.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.4241.0532.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9227.5222.61
    Other Income3.8611.582.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.7939.0925.16
    Interest0.480.220.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.3038.8724.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.3038.8724.81
    Tax10.249.936.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.0628.9418.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.0628.9418.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.0628.9418.64
    Equity Share Capital15.5210.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.7328.2218.18
    Diluted EPS18.7328.2218.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.7328.2218.18
    Diluted EPS18.7328.2218.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Expleo Solution #Expleo Solutions #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:26 pm