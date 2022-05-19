Expleo Solution Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore in March 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 79.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 up 69.64% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 59.56% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2021.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 18.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.72 in March 2021.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,268.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 82.21% over the last 12 months.