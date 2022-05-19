 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Expleo Solution Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore in March 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 79.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 up 69.64% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 59.56% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2021.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 18.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.72 in March 2021.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,268.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 82.21% over the last 12 months.

Expleo Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.55 105.84 79.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.55 105.84 79.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.40 50.30 39.88
Depreciation 2.30 2.17 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.24 38.40 22.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.61 14.97 15.02
Other Income 2.55 0.49 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.16 15.46 15.72
Interest 0.35 0.18 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.81 15.28 15.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.81 15.28 15.40
Tax 6.17 3.90 4.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.64 11.38 10.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.64 11.38 10.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.64 11.38 10.99
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.18 11.10 10.72
Diluted EPS 18.18 11.10 10.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.18 11.10 10.72
Diluted EPS 18.18 11.10 10.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Expleo Solution #Expleo Solutions #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.