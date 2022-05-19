English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:We’ve been digital since day one. Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are using that experience to help small businesses upskill and upscale. Learn how you too can use that experience. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Expleo Solution Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.55 crore in March 2022 up 43.12% from Rs. 79.34 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2022 up 69.64% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2022 up 59.56% from Rs. 17.21 crore in March 2021.

    Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 18.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.72 in March 2021.

    Close

    Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,268.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 82.21% over the last 12 months.

    Expleo Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.55105.8479.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.55105.8479.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.4050.3039.88
    Depreciation2.302.171.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2438.4022.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6114.9715.02
    Other Income2.550.490.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1615.4615.72
    Interest0.350.180.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.8115.2815.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.8115.2815.40
    Tax6.173.904.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6411.3810.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6411.3810.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6411.3810.99
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1811.1010.72
    Diluted EPS18.1811.1010.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1811.1010.72
    Diluted EPS18.1811.1010.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Expleo Solution #Expleo Solutions #Results
    first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.