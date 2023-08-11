English
    Expleo Solution Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore, up 76.65% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore in June 2023 up 76.65% from Rs. 127.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2023 up 17.62% from Rs. 17.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2023 up 30.78% from Rs. 26.41 crore in June 2022.

    Expleo Solution EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.74 in June 2022.

    Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,484.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and 2.92% over the last 12 months.

    Expleo Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations225.12231.08127.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations225.12231.08127.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.84----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.01132.5262.37
    Depreciation8.067.213.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.4155.4239.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8035.9222.02
    Other Income1.683.860.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4839.7922.80
    Interest0.630.480.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.8639.3022.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.8639.3022.56
    Tax5.6710.245.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1929.0617.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1929.0617.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.1929.0617.17
    Equity Share Capital15.5215.5210.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0118.7316.74
    Diluted EPS13.0118.7316.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0118.7316.74
    Diluted EPS13.0118.7316.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:00 pm

