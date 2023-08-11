Expleo Solution Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore, up 76.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.12 crore in June 2023 up 76.65% from Rs. 127.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.19 crore in June 2023 up 17.62% from Rs. 17.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2023 up 30.78% from Rs. 26.41 crore in June 2022.

Expleo Solution EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.74 in June 2022.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,484.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and 2.92% over the last 12 months.