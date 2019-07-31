Expleo Solution Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.89 crore, down 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.89 crore in June 2019 down 18.09% from Rs. 73.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in June 2019 down 20.92% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.47 crore in June 2019 down 16.4% from Rs. 13.72 crore in June 2018.

Expleo Solution EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.82 in June 2018.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 314.45 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.53% over the last 12 months.