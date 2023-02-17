Expleo Solution Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 105.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2022 up 154.25% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.03 crore in December 2022 up 144.07% from Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2021.