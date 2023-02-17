 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expleo Solution Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Expleo Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 105.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2022 up 154.25% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.03 crore in December 2022 up 144.07% from Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2021.

Expleo Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 135.12 131.05 105.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 135.12 131.05 105.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.62 62.11 50.30
Depreciation 3.94 3.89 2.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.05 41.92 38.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.52 23.13 14.97
Other Income 11.58 1.79 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.09 24.92 15.46
Interest 0.22 0.23 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.87 24.69 15.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.87 24.69 15.28
Tax 9.93 7.09 3.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.94 17.60 11.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.94 17.60 11.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.94 17.60 11.38
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.22 17.17 11.10
Diluted EPS 28.22 17.17 11.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.22 17.17 11.10
Diluted EPS 28.22 17.17 11.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited