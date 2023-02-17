Expleo Solution Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 105.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.94 crore in December 2022 up 154.25% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.03 crore in December 2022 up 144.07% from Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2021.

Expleo Solution EPS has increased to Rs. 28.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.10 in December 2021.

Expleo Solution shares closed at 1,309.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.15% over the last 12 months.